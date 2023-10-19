Kuwait Embassy In UK, N. Ireland Cautions Nat'ls Against Arbitrary Assemblies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Embassy in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland urged its nationals on Thursday to exercise caution, heed local authorities' instructions, and steer clear from arbitrary assemblies.

The embassy, in a statement received by KUNA asked Kuwaiti nationals to preserve their own safety and refrain from becoming involved in any controversy or topics not related to main objectives of tourism, healthcare, or education.

It also asked citizens to reach out in case of emergency on the following numbers:

Emergency number: (+442075903400)

Whatsapp text messages service: (+447988229622). (end)

