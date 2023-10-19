Foreign Minister Meets Japan's Middle East Peace Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met with the Japanese Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace, UEMURA Tsukasa, on Thursday.Their discussions were centered on the escalating situation in Gaza, the pressing need for adherence to international humanitarian law, and the facilitation of essential food and medical aid deliveries to the area.Minister Safadi highlighted the pressing necessity to cease the ongoing war in Gaza. He called for international collaboration to initiate prompt and decisive action to avert the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe affecting the Palestinian inhabitants of the Strip.He further emphasized the vital importance of rejuvenating meaningful negotiations aimed at securing a lasting, fair, and all-encompassing peace.This is envisioned on the principle of the two-state solution, granting Palestinians the right to form an independent state within their historical boundaries, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, as per the demarcations of June 4, 1967, enabling harmonious coexistence with Israel.Japanese Envoy UEMURA acknowledged and appreciated Jordan's commendable efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in striving to end the war, ensuring civilian protection, and providing essential aid to Gaza. He also lauded Jordan's commitment to fostering security, stability, and peace in the region.