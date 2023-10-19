Chinese Embassy Lowers Flag To Half-Mast In Mourning Of Victims In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) - The Chinese embassy in Amman lowered its country's flag to half-mast on Thursday to mourn the victims of an Israeli strike that targeted the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, claiming the lives of hundreds of innocent people.In a statement, the embassy expressed deep condolences to the victims, showed solidarity with the Palestinian people, and offered steadfast support for their just cause and legitimate rights.The embassy emphasized that the Palestinian people have the right to establish their independent state on their national soil, with East Jerusalem as its capital.