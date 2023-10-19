Jordan-Qatar Trade At $178M In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Trade exchanges between Jordan and Qatar during January-September of 2023 grew by 8 percent annually compared to the same period last year, according to data reported on the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority website on Thursday.Jordan and Qatar traded some 650 million Qatari riyals ($178.5 million) in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 600 million riyals ($164.8 million) during the same period last year.Jordan's exports to Qatar include fresh and processed food products, vegetables and fruits, meat, dates, cheese, dairy products, poultry, grains, sweets, rice, juice, nuts, pickles, herbs, honey, eggs, and coffee.As for Qatar's exports to the Jordanian market, they included various chemical materials such as car oil, sulfonic acid, aluminum molds, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, chemical and organic fertilizers, plastic bags, and medical solutions.