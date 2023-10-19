Minister Emphasizes Significant Role Of SSIF In Economic Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Minister of Labor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Social Security Corporation (SSC), Nadia Rawabdeh, has emphasized the pivotal role of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) in bolstering national economic and social security.The minister's remarks came during a high-level meeting with key SSIF stakeholders on Thursday, shedding light on the strategic significance of prudent financial management in Jordan's social security system.Rawabdeh highlighted the critical role of the Social Security Law, which delineates the institutional governance structure for social security in Jordan. It encompasses both the insurance aspect represented by the SSC and the investment aspect represented by the SSIF.Notably, the law also enshrines the supervisory function of the institution's board, which oversees the endorsement of the SSC's overarching investment strategy, strategic asset allocation, and annual budget."Recommendations from the SSIF play a central role in this oversight mechanism, ensuring that the fund remains committed to its strategic objectives and reinforcing the long-term sustainability of social security in Jordan," she added.SSIF Chairman Mazen Khatib emphasized the diligent efforts of the Fund in implementing the investment policy. He discussed the formulation of robust plans and programs designed to yield consistent and substantial returns on the Fund's diverse assets."The primary objective is to ensure the availability of requisite liquidity to meet the Corporation's future obligations to contributors and retirees," he said, underscoring the pivotal role the Fund plays in contributing to the growth of Jordan's national economy through strategic investments in critical sectors.SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh presented a comprehensive review of the Fund's financial performance for the third quarter of the current year. His report showcased notable growth, with the Fund's assets surging to approximately JD14.5 billion, up from JD13.8 billion at the close of the preceding year.Additionally, income generated from various investment portfolios exhibited a significant increase, reaching approximately JD611 million by the end of the third quarter of the current year, in contrast to JD504.8 million for the equivalent period in the previous year.He also provided insights into the latest developments within projects that have received funding from the SSIF, spanning diverse sectors such as banking, mining, energy, tourism, agriculture, real estate development, and growth zones. Moreover, the fund extends financial support to projects in critical sectors including health, transportation, and mining, facilitated through the lease finance window.In a forward-looking perspective, Kanakrieh revealed that the Fund is presently engaged in an in-depth assessment of prospective investment opportunities in the mining and energy sectors. Additionally, the Fund remains enthusiastic about capitalizing on promising investment opportunities, encompassing projects that foster collaboration between the public and private sectors and initiatives aligned with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision.