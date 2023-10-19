Deadly Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza, Targeting School, Residential Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- A wave of Israeli airstrikes unleashed havoc in Gaza, claiming the lives of numerous Palestinians and causing widespread destruction. The bombings specifically targeted, late Wednesday, a school operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, resulting in a high number of martyrs and injuries.The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) on Thursday reported that the Israeli bombardment resulted in the loss of lives, injuries, and the displacement of hundreds of citizens seeking shelter in schools from the occupation raids, which destroyed numerous homes, particularly in northern Gaza.The airstrikes also targeted a home near the Ahmed Abdul Aziz School, housing displaced individuals in the Al-Hawoz area of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the coastal enclave.The agency noted that at least 9 martyrs, including 7 children, were reported in the shelling of the Al-Bakri family's house in southern Khan Yunis, where they were transferred to Nasser Hospital while several family members remained under the rubble.Tragedy struck the Nuseirat camp as an infant lost their life and several others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment that occurred during the night.The relentless Israeli airstrikes continued in Rafah, a city located in the southern part of the Strip, targeting residential areas and buildings. Eyewitnesses on the ground reported that the shelling, which focused on two houses, resulted in the killing of 20 Palestinians.Furthermore, a substantial loss of life and injuries were documented in the shelling of the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tel al-Hawa area, west of Gaza.In a separate incident, Israeli warplanes directed their fire towards a house in Tel Al-Sultan, situated to the west of Rafah, resulting in casualties and reports of missing individuals.Last night, the occupation warplanes launched a series of raids on Palestinian homes in various areas of Gaza, which led to the death of 5 Palestinians and the injury of others.