Prime Minister Meets Liberian Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia HE Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of promoting them.