Digital Health Market Size To Surpass USD 1,965.30 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 23.3%

The global digital health market size was valued at USD 375.99 billion in 2022, and it is expected to expand from USD 452.79 billion in 2023 to USD 1,965.30 billion by 2030 , exhibiting a CAGR of 23.3% over the study period. The expansion can be credited to the advancements in technologies of telecommunications. Moreover, easily accessible applications for patients can be developed due to the innovations in telecommunications and mobile technology. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled "Digital Health Market, 2023-2030".

Key Industry Development: January 2022 - GE HealthCare announced a partnership with the Circle Health Group, the largest independent healthcare provider in the U.K. Through this move, the company aimed to offer data and technological solutions to over 50 hospitals across the country.

Key Takeaways:

The Peterson Center on Healthcare announced the founding of the Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI), a nonprofit group that conducts unbiased assessments of cutting-edge medical technologies to enhance patient care and save expenses.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation worked together to deliver goods and services to rural areas, including as digital radiography and in-vitro diagnostics options.

In order to give simple and quick access to patient information, MEDITECH worked with Google Health. Validic announced the launch of Validic Impact, its remote patient monitoring (RPM) application, on Epic Systems' 'App Orchard' platform. Developers can publish their apps to The App Orchard for use by the Epic Systems community.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: General Electric Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), IBM (U.S.), Validic (U.S.)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,965.30 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 452.79 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 181





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Penetration of Tablets, Smartphones, and Other Mobile Platforms to Bolster the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the digital health market growth is a surge in the penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms. Due to this factor, there is a growing shift of people toward healthcare applications and wearables.

Despite an expanding scope for the adoption of the solution, privacy issues pertaining to patient data may impede the market growth.





By Product Type





mHealth

Apps

Wearables

Healthcare Analytics

Digital Health Systems Telehealthcare

By Component



Services

Software Hardware

By End-User



Business to Business Business to Consumer

By Geography



North America (By Product Type, Component, End-User, and Country)

Europe (By Product Type, Component, End-User, and Country)

Asia Pacific (By Product Type, Component, End-User, and Country)

Latin America (By Product Type, Component, End-User, and Country) Middle East & Africa (By Product Type, By Component, By End-User, and By Country)





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Owing to Favorable Reimbursement Policies

North America digital health market is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The region held the largest market share in 2022 and was valued at USD 15.38. The presence of favorable regulations for reimbursement in the U.S. is driving the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of growing government initiatives in developing nations for encouraging digital solutions.





Competitive Landscape:

Notable Companies Enter Partnerships to Reinforce Their Industry Position

The leading digital health industry players are emphasizing different strategic initiatives such as collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and others. Several companies are also focusing on partnership deals to capture the largest market share.





FAQ's

