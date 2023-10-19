Palletizing Robot Market Is Projected To Attain A Size Of US$ 10,156.7 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palletizing Robot Market

High Future Demand for Palletizing Robots in the United States and China Due To Booming Intralogistics.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The German palletizing robot market is poised to achieve a market value of $284.4 million, securing a substantial 31% market share within the European landscape by 2023. Globally, the palletizing robot market size is projected to soar to a total worth of $4,136 million in 2023, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth trajectory is expected to culminate in a market value of $10,156.7 million by the conclusion of 2033.Within the realm of automated material handling systems, the palletizer stands as a pivotal piece of equipment. In various operational settings such as warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, the pallet assembly process can be automated through the utilization of either traditional palletizers or cutting-edge robotic palletizers, contingent upon specific operational requirements.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:- The global palletizing robot market is projected to grow 9.4% and reach US$ xx million by 2033.- The market witnessed 7.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.- The palletizing robot dominated the market with US$ 3,747.2 million valuations in 2022.- Based on robot type, articulated robot is expected to have market share of 26.7% by the end of 2023.- East Asia will dominate the market with 43.1% market share in 2023.Competitive Landscape:Palletizing robots are a divided market with both big and minor competitors. In order to succeed in such a competitive environment, firms must differentiate their products using cutting-edge technology and distinctive items. It may be necessary to lower product prices in this highly competitive climate in order to maintain market positions, which could have a detrimental effect on manufacturers' profit margins.At the PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 in October 2021, ABB and Covariant, an AI Robotics-based business, demonstrated their new pick-and-place system by fusing ABB's IRB 1300 robot and Covariant's artificial intelligence technology.The second-generation KR QUANTEC PA, which offers a reduction in cycle times with a payload of up to 240 kilos and food-grade NSF H1 lubricants, was unveiled by KUKA AG in January 2022 as the most effective and suitable palletizing robot for the food sector.FANUC CORPORATION announced in January 2021 that it had produced its 750,000th robot. The business claimed that its fully automated factory could produce 11,000 robots per month. Using its own robots, FANUC CORPORATION creates machine tools, controllers, and robots that are dependable, precise, quick, and easy operation.Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of palletizing robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.Key Companies Profiled:- Fanuc- Kuka Robotics Corporation- Kawasaki Robotics- Yashkawa America, Inc.- MMCI Robotics- MHI- RMH Systems- Flexlink- Mitsubishi Electric- Fuji RoboticsDemand Drivers:The Drive for Operational Efficiency Fuels Market Growth:The manual palletization of large or heavy pallet loads often proves impractical, given the substantial risk of product damage arising from improper handling. Moreover, the workforce increasingly seeks various benefits that enhance productivity and job satisfaction. The combination of these factors results in sluggish operational speeds when manual methods are employed.Notwithstanding their initial higher costs compared to human labor, robotic palletizers and de-palletizers effectively mitigate the limitations of manual palletization and de-palletization in the long term, emerging as highly productive and cost-effective industrial solutions. Technological advancements have led to reduced machinery maintenance requirements. Palletizing systems can operate at significantly higher speeds, without errors, in comparison to manual palletization.Growth in Palletizing System Adoption in the Food and Beverage Industry:Palletizing systems find widespread use in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, personal care, and cosmetics. Their suitability for end-line packaging of food and beverage products is attributed to their cost-effectiveness, compact design, and high throughput capabilities.The food and beverage sector has made substantial investments in automation, reaping multiple benefits across different production stages. Streamlined coordination is essential from order management to manufacturing and packaging, culminating in the delivery of goods to consumers.Restraining Factor:The Transition from Conventional Palletizers to Robotics: A Costly Endeavor:The utilization of costly and sophisticated technology in the palletizing process makes it less attractive to small and medium-scale manufacturers. This is primarily because the technology demands regular maintenance checks to ensure optimal efficiency, adding to the overall operational expenses. Furthermore, the initial investment required for these advanced systems is notably high, which deters small and medium-scale manufacturers from adopting them in favor of traditional palletizers.Moreover, palletizing solutions with advanced features tend to be more expensive, making them less compatible with the requirements of manufacturers operating at lower and medium output levels. Robot Arms Market : The global robot arms market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 26.2 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 11.4% to reach US$ 77.2 billion by the end of 2033.Robot Control System Market : The robot control system market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023 and will top US$ 19.9 Billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 11.2% from 2023-2033. 