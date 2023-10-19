Instrument Transformers Market Demand | Asia-Pacific 7%+ Growing By Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Instrument Transformers Market is projected to exceed USD 13.0 billion by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global instrument transformers market size was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Instrument transformers are essential components in electrical systems, providing a safe and accurate way to measure high voltages and currents, as well as protect and control electrical equipment. They are commonly used in power distribution and transmission systems, as well as in various industrial applications. There are two primary types of instrument transformers: current transformers (CTs) and voltage transformers (VTs), also known as potential transformers (PTs).

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 43% share, in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value.

Top Companies

ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation, Arteche, Nissin Electric, and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited.

The current transformers segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 43.4% of the share in terms of revenue.

The potential transformers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue.

The high voltage transmission segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 27.3% of the share in terms of revenue

The distribution voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue.

The metering and protection segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 32.9% of the share in terms of revenue.

The switchgear assemblies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue.

The power utilities segment dominated the global instrument transformers market with around 57.4% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value.

Rise in need for electricity, coupled with rise in concerns pertaining to grid stability boost the global market. Growth in interest toward rural electrification in line with renovation of existing grid network are expected to favor toward authorities to incorporate an efficient protection and monitoring mechanism.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Governments of various countries have restricted movement of goods & individuals and halted operations of production facilities as part of measures to limit spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has hampered consumption of electricity across the world. For instance, according to the short-term outlook of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption in the U.S. is expected to decrease by a record 4.6% by the end of 2020, as businesses have shut down temporarily due to government lockdowns to reduce spread of the coronavirus. Hence, owing to this demand and production of instrument transformers across the globe is expected to decline.

Instrument transformers are electrical devices that are used to isolate or transform voltage into current levels with higher degree of accuracy. These devices are also used to measure different electrical parameters, including voltage, frequency, current, and power factor in AC systems. They offer several advantages, such as standardization of measuring instruments as well as reduction of measuring costs, assuring safety of operators and creating multiple connections through a single transformer to the power system.

