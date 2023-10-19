Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Is Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.5% By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The dermatology diagnostic devices market will register a year-on-year growth of 11.5% in 2021, reaching a valuation of US$ 14 Bn. The market expects to reach US$ 50 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period care is another growing segment of the healthcare industry, owing to rising demand for anti-aging products in geriatrics-dominated developed countries such as the U.S and the U.K, as well as Asians' desire for fairness, particularly in the vastly populated emerging economy of India. Owing to all these factors the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2021 and 2031.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report : –

Market Players: –



Carl Zeiss Meditec

Nikon Corporation

Leica Microsystems GmbH

MELA Science Inc.

GE Healthcare

Phillips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Bruker Corporation Photomedex Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dermatological diagnostic device manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through industry alliances and acquisitions, as well as research and development activities. In addition, efforts for geographic growth are likely to gain traction throughout the projection period.



MyFiziq Ltd. has acquired a strategic equity position in Triage, allowing the firm to license Triage AI, a health assistant platform, as a SaaS service, incorporating dermatological diagnostics capability, in December 2020 . In September 2021 , Nikon Corporation introduced the ECLIPSE Ci-L Plus biological microscope, which eliminates the need for light intensity adjustment after changing magnifications. It also has an ergonomic design which helps reduce strain on the human body

Key Segments Covered



By Product :



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices based on Imaging Techniques



Dermatoscope



Microscope-based Dermatology Diagnostic Devices

Other Dermatology Diagnostic Devices

By End User :



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Hospitals



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Specialty Dermatology Clinics Dermatology Diagnostic Devices for Private Clinics

What Do You Get in a Fact Study?



Factors affecting the overall development of the global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

What is present competitive scenario of the global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail :