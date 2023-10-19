Media: German weapons shipment in favor to Israel over Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a move reflecting strong support for Israel, the German government has decided to give priority to weapons deliveries to the nation during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to sources cited by the DPA news agency. The decision marks a notable shift in Germany's arms export policy, as it aims to bolster Israel's security in the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany's unwavering commitment to stand by Israel, emphasizing the historical responsibility stemming from the Holocaust. He stated that Germany's enduring task is to safeguard the security of the state of Israel. This sentiment aligns with the government's new approach to expedite arms export approvals for commercial applications from companies.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius affirmed this stance by announcing the return of two Heron combat drones, previously leased by the German military, to Israel. Talks are now underway regarding the provision of German ammunition to Israeli warships, further reinforcing Germany's commitment to bolstering Israel's defense capabilities.



Additionally, Israel has requested protective vests from Germany, a plea that is currently under consideration. Germany has also pledged to offer medical aid to Israeli service members and is actively evaluating other requests for assistance. Chancellor Scholz went on to assure that German authorities would take measures to prohibit Hamas activities within Germany, underscoring the government's resolute stance in support of Israel.





MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107269507