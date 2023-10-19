Jordan claims displacing Palestinians considered ‘act of war’

(MENAFN) Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, delivered a forceful message on Wednesday, asserting that Jordan would not participate in any attempts to expel Palestinians from their homes.



Safadi emphasized that such an action would be viewed as a "declaration of war." The Hashemite kingdom is committed to preventing further displacement and ensuring that Israel does not transfer the crisis to neighboring countries.



Safadi referred to the historic catastrophe, or 'Nakba', experienced by Palestinians in 1948, highlighting the significance of this event in their collective memory. Jordan's annexation of the West Bank and Egypt's control of Gaza followed, but both territories were later seized by Israel in 1967. In 1994, Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel, establishing an "administrative boundary" with the West Bank while leaving its future status open.



The Foreign Minister emphasized that displacing Palestinians to another country would constitute a war crime. He accused Israel of already committing war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, condemning their actions as unjustifiable. Safadi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the protection of civilian lives.



The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Israel and sent militants into nearby Jewish villages, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to declare war on Gaza. The Israeli government in West Jerusalem reported over 1,300 Israeli casualties in the incursion.



