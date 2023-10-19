RT Correspondent suffers loss of five family members in Gaza hospital assault

(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching report from Gaza City's Ahli Arab Hospital, the news agency`s correspondent Saed Swerki struggled to hold back tears as he disclosed that five of the victims from the tragic incident were his own relatives. Swerki's cousin and her children were among the casualties of the attack that occurred on Tuesday evening, which claimed the lives of hundreds, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. The exact count of casualties is still being determined, with over 450 reported dead and more than 1,000 wounded.



This devastating loss marks the second time in a week that Swerki has experienced the pain of losing family members. On October 11, four of his in-laws lost their lives when their high-rise residence was decimated by Israeli airstrikes.



Despite his personal grief, Swerki emphasized the urgency of raising awareness about the suffering of the people in Gaza. He urged the world not to turn a blind eye to the tragedy, stressing that there are those who refuse to endure their pain in silence. Swerki's unwavering commitment to being the voice of the voiceless is a testament to his resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.



In the midst of war, Swerki candidly shared the emotional turmoil he grapples with, especially concerning the safety of his own family. Each explosion he hears while on air triggers an immediate fear for the well-being of his loved ones, underscoring the profound impact of conflict on the lives of innocent civilians.



The hospital compound was struck by a bomb or missile around 6:30 PM local time on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation, shattering windows, and inflicting injuries on numerous civilians, both within the facility and in its vicinity. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the human toll exacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



