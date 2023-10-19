Muslim staff members get scared from talking about Israel situation in White House

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged that some members of the Biden administration, particularly those of Muslim backgrounds, are apprehensive about raising questions about Israel's actions in Gaza due to fears of potential backlash, according to a HuffPost report. The concerns were voiced by various staffers, many of whom are involved in national security matters, although their identities were not disclosed.



One official described the atmosphere since the October 7 Hamas attack as the first instance of a notable culture of silence within the administration. They likened it to the post-9/11 era, expressing the fear of being perceived as anti-American or anti-Semitic when voicing their thoughts.



A career civil servant, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed worry about the repercussions of criticizing the president on social media platforms. They also conveyed a sense of alienation, feeling that there may no longer be a place for them in America, given their heritage and concern for the well-being of their community.



President Biden, alongside other top Untied States officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has consistently affirmed support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. Biden emphasized their unequivocal stance, asserting that the United Sates stands with Israel and will provide the necessary resources for the nation to protect its citizens and respond to the attacks.



This sentiment was reiterated during Biden's recent visit to Israel.



