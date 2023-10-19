Two Molotov cocktails got hurled at synagogue in Berlin

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident, two Molotov cocktails were hurled at a synagogue in Berlin, heightening concerns over the surge in anti-Semitic acts linked to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The attack occurred around 3:45 AM local time, with masked assailants targeting the synagogue in the Mitte neighborhood of the German capital. The resulting fire was swiftly extinguished by security personnel.



The targeted building is home to the Kahal Adass Jisroel Jewish community, encompassing a daycare center and a yeshiva school, as reported by the Central Council of Jews in Germany. In a troubling follow-up, hours after the attack, an individual on a scooter approached the synagogue and was briefly apprehended for shouting anti-Israel slogans.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz promptly denounced the assault, expressing his personal outrage and asserting that the sentiments of German citizens align with his stance. Scholz emphasized unity in safeguarding the Jewish community.



Later in the day, police were compelled to employ pepper spray and water cannons to disband two pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Berlin. During one of the gatherings, rioters set fire to garbage bins and launched stones at police and emergency vehicles. This tumultuous situation led to 39 arrests and left 20 officers injured.



Throughout the week, a series of anti-Semitic actions have been recorded. Israeli flags, displayed in solidarity with the victims of Hamas attacks in Israel, were forcibly removed and set ablaze in numerous cities across Germany. Additionally, fragments of the Berlin Wall were defaced with swastikas and anti-Jewish slogans, underscoring the concerning rise in anti-Semitic sentiment within the country.



