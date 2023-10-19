Israel plans on permitting external assistance into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israel has announced that it will allow humanitarian aid shipments to reach Gaza through Egypt, provided the supplies are solely intended for the civilian population and not directed towards Hamas. This decision comes in the wake of a visit by United States President Joe Biden, who played a role in coordinating the assistance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Wednesday night, specifying that while Israel will not facilitate aid from its own territory, it will permit humanitarian transfers from Egypt, focusing on essential provisions like food, water, and medicine for the civilian population in southern Gaza. The statement emphasized that any supplies destined for Hamas would be intercepted, underscoring that this move was made at the request of the United States president.



During his visit to Tel Aviv, Biden pledged support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Palestinian militants in Gaza. He revealed that 20 truckloads of aid would be transported from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, with the United Nations overseeing distribution. Biden, however, made it clear that the assistance would be halted if there were any indications that the goods were ending up in the hands of Hamas. He also hinted at the possibility of a subsequent wave of aid, stating that further decisions would be contingent on the progress of the initial distribution.



