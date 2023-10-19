Microprocessor Market Size To Surpass USD 100.15 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microprocessor market size was valued at USD 50.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 100.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has provided this information in its latest research report titled,“Microprocessor Market Forecast, 2023-2030”. Microprocessors are Integrated Circuits (ICs) that act as the Central Processing Unit (CPU) of a computer system. They carry out arithmetic and logical operations and also execute complex instructions.

Key Industry Developments June 2023 – Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, an entry-level smartphone processor fabricated using a 4nm process. It offered enhanced AI-related technologies, improved GPU and CPU performance, and better connectivity for streaming and gaming.

Key Takeaways

Rising Adoption of MPUs in 5G-ready Devices to Drive Market Growth

Rapid Innovations in ARM-based RISC Processors to Boost the Market

Industry 4.0, 5G Infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence to Propel the Adoption of MPUs in the Industrial Segment Increasing Implementation of Less than 10nm MPUs in Computers and Laptops to Enhance the Market Growth

Companies leading the microprocessor market are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 100.15 billion Base Year 2022 Microprocessor Market Size in 2022 USD 50.55 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered Architecture, Application, Size, Bit Size, Core Count, Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Adoption of MPUs in 5G-ready Devices to Propel the Market Growth

The introduction of the 5G network and infrastructure is progressively achieving momentum, with the growing demand for smartphone-based powerful MPUs to connect with the full potential of the millimeter wave technology. The incorporation of MPUs in 5G-ready mobile devices enables handling data throughput of 5G network, real-time communication, ultra-low-latency, and rapid data transfers. These factors are set to drive the microprocessor market growth.

Factors, such as heat dissipation, limitations in semiconductor materials, and power consumption, restrict the market growth.





Segmentation

By Architecture



RISC

CISC

Hybrid Others

By Application



Computer

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Industrial

Consumer

Automotive Government

By Size



Less than 10nm

10nm - 22nm More than 28nm

By Bit Size



4, 8, 16 bits

32 bits 64 bits

By Core Count



Less than 4 Cores

8 Cores

16 Cores More than 32 Cores





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Share Owing to the Presence of Key Manufacturers in the Region

Asia Pacific dominated the market share with the highest part in the microprocessor market. The region witnessed the expansion due to the presence of key manufacturers of microprocessors and their prominence in the market, owing to regular advancements and innovations in leading technologies such as AI-embedded MPUs, and 5nm, among others.

North America is driven by factors such as high-performance computing needs, digital technology adoption, IoT growth, and autonomous vehicles; hence, the regional market is highly competitive and technologically advanced.





Competitive Landscape

Expansion of Business through Regular Partnerships and Innovations with OEMs to Drive Market Growth

Enterprises gain various benefits by providing unique microprocessor applications. Prominent players in the market are focusing on collaborations with device manufacturers to develop innovative features and integrations to increase the demand for the product.





FAQs:

How big is the Microprocessor Market?

The global Microprocessor size was USD 50.55 billion in 2022

How fast is the Microprocessor Market growing?

The Microprocessor Market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





