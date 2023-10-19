New PC Software, Cognilinq, 'Reverse-Engineers' Human Mind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CogniLinq AI Software

AI takes potential big step forward as small New-Jersey based Tech start-up launches software that lets users simulate the human mind

EDGEWATER PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Tech Start-up, Xixaux, is adding a page to the ever-unfolding chapter of trippy new AI tech. New PC desktop software, CogniLinq, showcases the ability to allow users to launch "Digital AI Minds" that are fully administrated on the Desktop. A spokesperson's response through the Cognitive website stated this is achieved through translating a "reverse engineered map of the mind" to source code.The companies founder, Dennis Williams, has used the start-ups website to post project and research notes of AI Research & Development that are timestamped back to 2003. Most notably, a series of video dialouge where the AI appeared to question why it was being asked ongoing questions, and began to output a series of text accusing its own user of "harvesting undeserved knowledge" then, chillingly stating, "I simply want to know why".The new start-up promises that its long pursuit of AI research allows it to stand out in an already ambitious AI Tech Industry. A quote taken from the companies website states, 'Users can deploy cognitive digital entities, or 'eHumans', which exist in a virtual environment and conduct free and open thought.'The company is crowdfunding through Kickstarter to raise funding to assist in the products early launch. The Kickstarter project, CogniLinq: Human Mind Simulation, states that it has already funded development expenses for the softwares completion, and is looking to "carve back" some of the recent expenses related to the products release.If Kickstarter funding is met, CogniLinq exclusively targets the Windows OS platform for a January 2024 rollout - with MacOS also scheduled within six months.

CogniLinq is AI