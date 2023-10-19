LUMC Deploys New Oxipit AI Application For CT PE Detection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leiden University Medical Center expands cooperation with Oxipit by deploying company's AI quality assurance tool for CT Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

- Willem Grootjans - Head of the Imaging Services Group at LUMCVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leiden University Medical Center (The Netherlands) expands cooperation with AI medical imaging company Oxipit by deploying the latest Oxipit product - AI quality assurance tool for CT Pulmonary Embolism (PE). The LUMC deployment was facilitated through the radiology imaging solution by Sectra and its integration capabilities. LUMC is already using the full suite of Oxipit AI products, including quality assurance tools for other modalities and the first autonomous AI imaging application ChestLink .CT PE Quality helps to greatly reduce the number of missed findings in CT chest angiography studies. At LUMC the application is currently used in research capacity.CT PE Quality follows the same 'AI as a second reader' approach as Oxipit Quality applications for other imaging modalities. After a radiologist report is submitted, CT PE Quality checks it against its own findings. If potential missed findings (pulmonary embolism) are identified, the study is flagged for a secondary radiologist review and an automated notification is then sent to the reporting radiologist to check the study.“As a teaching medical institution, we strive to bring the latest, most advanced tools into our daily working routine. Acting as a virtual radiologist assistant and also operating in a seamless, unobtrusive manner, Quality tools are well rated”, says Willem Grootjans - Assistant Professor and Head of the Imaging Services Group at the department of Radiology, Leiden University Medical Center.LUMC already employs the Oxipit Quality framework for chest and musculoskeletal X-rays.The LUMC also employs Oxipit ChestLink - the first CE certified autonomous AI application. ChestLink can produce a final report for chest X-rays studies with no abnormalities without any involvement from a radiologist. By safely automating healthy patient reporting, the application can significantly reduce radiologist workload, reporting backlogs and report waitlists.“The full Oxipit AI suite can transform the way a radiology department operates. ChestLink provides a safe framework to remove high-confidence healthy patient studies from the radiologist workload, leading to more time to focus on cases with abnormalities. In addition, the always-on quality assurance functionality of Quality products assist radiologists in identifying subtle, hard-to-catch-cases such as pulmonary nodules”, says Willem Grootjans.The LUMC deployment was facilitated through the radiology imaging solution by Sectra and its integration capabilities. Oxipit products, including ChestEye CAD and ChestLink applications, are also available on the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace.“For healthcare providers Sectra Amplifier Marketplace offers a fast-track for AI product deployment. In cases, such as the NHS experiencing chronic staff shortage coupled with waiting list burden, applications like ChestLink can provide a simple and timely solution to address these challenges”, - says CEO of Oxipit Gediminas Peksys.

