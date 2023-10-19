UK accuses China of wide-range industrial spying

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the Director General of the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence service, MI5, Ken McCallum, has disclosed that over 20,000 individuals in the United Kingdom have been covertly targeted online by Chinese spies in a bid to pilfer industrial and technological secrets. Speaking at a summit of the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance, McCallum emphasized the alarming scale of industrial espionage, highlighting that approximately 10,000 British businesses are now vulnerable to potential theft of their trade secrets.



McCallum pointed to fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology as particularly susceptible to these covert activities. He noted that China appears to be focused on gaining innovative knowledge in these areas. The MI5 chief underscored that the espionage efforts aren't limited to government or military secrets, but are increasingly directed at promising start-ups at the forefront of technology.



One of the key strategies employed by Beijing, according to McCallum, is to masquerade as recruitment experts on professional networking platforms like LinkedIn. He revealed that the number of cases involving this initial online approach has surpassed 20,000, though a specific time frame for these figures was not provided.



During the 'Five Eyes' conference, FBI Director Christopher Wray also addressed China's tactics, asserting that Beijing has made economic espionage and the theft of intellectual property a central component of its national strategy. The conference, which includes intelligence chiefs from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, highlights the growing concerns among member nations about the extent of China's efforts to gain an edge in critical technological fields through covert means.





