‘Watani Al Emarat’ Foundation launches fourth session of Ambassador of Emirati National Identity programme

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – October 19, 2023: Watani Al Emarat Foundation has launched the fourth session of the ‘Ambassador of Emirati National Identity’ program that aims to strengthen and preserve national identity, promote respect for the Constitution, as well as foster Emirati values and principles.



The activities of the program are being held at the Ajman Creative Hub, and will run until October 29, 2023. It features several lectures, sessions, and workshops conducted by numerous academics and experts. The program targets an elite group of Emirati youth, consisting of 50 young males and females who are members of the Corporate Youth Councils in Ajman and other neighbouring Emirates. Participants from various government departments, institutions, and the private sector in the Emirate of Ajman are also attending this program.



The ‘Ambassador of Emirati National Identity’ program places major emphasis on the national pillars that underscores the significance of fortifying national identity among the youth. The primary goal of the program is to promote the concept of national loyalty and belonging, advance the capabilities of the Emirati youth, and safeguard them from any risks that pose a significant threat to their good citizenship principles or linguistic identity. Additionally, it also seeks to promote Emirati values and customs that are consistent with digital citizenship and contribute to further developing a positive reputation for society and the nation. Additionally, the program empowers and encourages youth to participate in the decision-making processes and increases their understanding of their crucial role in promoting societal improvement.



Tamima Al Nisr, Director of Events and Exhibitions Department at Watani Al Emarat Foundation said: “We are pleased to launch the fourth session of the ‘Ambassador of Emirati National Identity’ program, which strongly reflects our conviction in the significance of fortifying national identity and consolidating good citizenship practices, cultures and community values. We are excited to witness the participants fulfilling the objectives of the program and contributing in ways that benefit our society and further its advancement. Launching this program demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our country, preserving its accomplishments, victories and reputations, as well as creating a bright present and prosperous future for its citizens.”



The program encompasses a wide variety of topics in its diverse and comprehensive activities. This includes the Arabic language, legal fundamentals, customs, values, legislation, laws, heritage and history, as well as practical skills such as presentation, reciting, protocols, heritage documentation, and research. The program’s launch marks a significant milestone in the Foundation’s efforts to enhance awareness and significance of national identity and rich historical legacy, as well as in promoting healthy interactions among young people within their community.



The ‘Ambassador of Emirati National Identity’ echoes the ambitious visions and aspirations of the wise leadership by instilling a set of national values and lasting principles in the minds of youth. This initiative has succeeded in strengthening the connection between heritage, identity, and national belonging, thereby enhancing the excellence and uniqueness of the UAE.





MENAFN19102023003685011158ID1107269457