South Korean Technology Company Shining in The Expand North Star 2023 exhibition

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai, October 19, 2023 - The Expand North Star 2023 exhibition, a remarkable event that showcased cutting-edge technology with a distinct South Korean influence, finished yesterday in Dubai. This gathering had been set to unite established South Korean companies and emerging enterprises, with a strong emphasis on mobile games and artificial intelligence, highlighting the incredible strides made in these fields. The event had spanned several days, featuring participation from over 1,000 investors from 70 countries who collectively managed assets worth a trillion US dollars, with the goal of fueling venture capital investments in burgeoning projects. The exhibition had hosted a select group of companies that promised to offer a wide array of programs, humanitarian services, and technologies that brought hope and opportunities to millions across the globe.



Dubai's North Star Expand Exhibition. A blend of iconic and emerging companies from South Korea - YouTube



Dubai's North Star Expand Exhibition. A mixture of iconic and emerging companies from South Korea had been showcased on YouTube.



Mand Robotic, one of the standout participants at the exhibition, had made significant progress in the field of artificial limbs, reigniting hope and joy for thousands who had suffered accidents resulting in limb loss. This innovative technology had become a beacon of hope for individuals who had been on the verge of losing faith in life.



The Expand North Star exhibition also saw the introduction of groundbreaking technologies from various South Korean companies, underscoring the considerable advancements made in AI and related fields.



Braindeck had unveiled premium AI technology in sound, allowing users to sing in any language after just a three-minute voice recording.



DeepBrain A.I. had showcased a technology capable of turning written text into video content in just five minutes. It also transformed any person into a virtual character capable of various online activities, including presenting programs in multiple languages.



HAEGIN Advanced Games Company, the creator of the globally acclaimed "Play Together" game, was a mobile gaming company from Korea with an impressive 170 million downloads.



IGIS Limited had introduced innovative drone technology solutions and geographic information systems.



Pixel Ro had launched innovative vision measurement applications, simplifying vision tests that could be conducted at home.



TmaxMetaverse had made 3D content creation available to the general public, removing the need for extensive software expertise.



Tripbtoz had announced its platform which revolutionized global travel through Web 3, connecting over 1.1 million users worldwide who shared their journeys through more than 500,000 videos.



All these companies had eagerly anticipated showcasing their latest innovations at Expand North Star, underscoring South Korea's persistent technological advancements.









MENAFN19102023004613010418ID1107269455