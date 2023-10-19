BeiGene Expands Presence in Middle East and North Africa Region with Opening of United Arab Emirates Office

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2023 – BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, announced the first step in the company’s expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the formal opening of its office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The new office is located within Dubai Science Park part of TECOM Group PJSC, the region’s leading science-focused business community that is home to more than 450 customers and 5,500 professionals, and will house BeiGene’s administrative, commercial, and medical colleagues.

Its opening ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries, including His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Saleh Alhashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park part of TECOM Group; Mohammed Al-Kapany, General Manager of BeiGene MENA; Jurij Petrin, Head of New Markets at BeiGene; and Prof Humaid Al-Shamsi, Head of Emirates Oncology Society.

Founded in 2010, BeiGene has built one of the largest and most efficient oncology research teams in the world, with a portfolio of 17 approved assets (3 internally developed) and a broad and deep pipeline focused on haematology and solid tumours with the potential to address 80 percent of the world's cancers by incidence.

"Our expansion into the Middle East and North Africa region is a significant step in our company’s ongoing global expansion and an opportunity to reinforce BeiGene's commitment to deliver innovative, affordable and accessible medicines to more patients around the world,” said Jurij Petrin, Head of New Market Development at BeiGene. "Dubai, renowned as the center of regional and international trade in the United Arab Emirates, is the ideal location for our first office in the region, signalling our growing presence in MENA and enabling us to better serve patients in the area.”

"We're thrilled to announce our expansion into the United Arab Emirates, a pivotal location in the worldwide fight against cancer. This move marks our commitment to MENA, and we're eager to grow our talented team as we introduce innovative medicines to the region," said Mohammed Al-Kapany, General Manager, MENA. "Our presence at Dubai Science Park, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will best support our team and collaborations within the dynamic regional landscape to ensure patients across the region are able to equally access our innovative therapies."

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said: “Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, affecting millions of people and their families every year. Greater collaboration in the healthcare and biotechnology sector is essential to deliver breakthrough innovations that can improve survival rates and long-term outcomes for patients.

“Dubai Science Park is committed to making a meaningful impact in cancer treatment and nurturing innovative partnerships within the healthcare and biotechnology communities to benefit patients around the world. We are aligned with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research & Development Programme, and ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to localise scientific advancements that deliver global impact, and welcome BeiGene’s collaboration in our endeavour to deliver healthcare advancements across the world.”

Through modern laboratories, innovation centres, co-working spaces, and a rich network of globally connected industry peers, Dubai Science Park’s ecosystem enables and empowers R&D efforts that can unlock efficient and advanced treatment options to improve patient outcomes in cancer cases.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 districts that includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is discovering and developing innovative oncology treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel, Beijing, and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).





