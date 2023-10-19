Gold prices in Dubai exhibits notable fluctuation following significant increase

(MENAFN) Gold prices in Dubai exhibited a notable fluctuation, with a recent drop of one dirham per gram following a significant increase of over two dirhams per gram in the previous session. According to data from the Dubai Jewellery Group, 24K gold was trading at Dh236 per gram during the opening of the market on Thursday, marking a decrease from the previous night's closing price of Dh237 per gram. Similarly, other gold variants, including 22K, 21K, and 18K, also began trading at lower rates, specifically at Dh218.5 (USD59.49), Dh211.5 (USD57.58), and Dh181.25 (USD181.25) per gram, respectively.



This drop in gold prices came after a notable increase of Dh2.25 in the price of the 24K variant the previous day. On the global scale, spot gold exhibited a decrease of 0.14 percent, reaching USD1,948.3 per ounce by 9:23 AM UAE time.



Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, highlighted the recent surge in gold prices, noting that the precious metal surpassed its 200-day moving average (DMA) despite various challenges and the rise in US yields. According to Ozkardeskaya, gold is recognized as a dependable hedge against risky assets, which tend to suffer when market sentiment declines significantly.



Zain Vawda, an analyst at dailyFX, explained that gold's recent gains were a response to a growing sense of risk aversion among market participants. Vawda attributed this increase in risk aversion to an unfortunate incident—a hospital explosion in Gaza that prompted both Israel and Palestine to exchange accusations. The fallout from this incident revived concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict, subsequently driving up the demand for gold, which approached the USD1950 per ounce threshold.

