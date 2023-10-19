Palestine requests from globe to stop ‘genocide’

(MENAFN) In the wake of the devastating bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian officials have issued a fervent plea to the international community, urging immediate action to prevent what they assert is a "deliberate genocide" being perpetrated by Israel against their people. The hospital, a Christian-run facility, was obliterated in what appears to be a missile strike, resulting in an appalling loss of nearly 500 lives, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Israeli officials initially attributed the tragedy to an errant rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad militant group. However, a subsequent tweet from an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that the strike targeted a "Hamas terrorist base" concealed within the hospital. This assertion was swiftly retracted, with a revised statement placing blame on Hamas.



Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, took to social media to decry the incident, denouncing it as nothing short of genocide. He implored the international community to take immediate action, emphasizing that silence and bias in the face of such a crisis are no longer tolerable.



Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila echoed this sentiment, expressing the indescribable impact of the massacre and accusing the occupation forces of flouting humanitarian norms, charters, and laws. The attack on Al-Ahli Hospital occurred amid a sustained barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, prompting Palestinian officials to hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting the facility. The urgent plea from Palestinian authorities underscores the gravity of the humanitarian crisis and the pressing need for international intervention to mitigate further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the affected population.



