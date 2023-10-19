AUS among top 10 Arab universities and third in the UAE for 2024, QS announced

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. October 19, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities and third in the UAE, according to the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. AUS also ranked first in employer reputation in the UAE.

Released by higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, this year’s ranking is the largest ever, evaluating 223 institutions from 18 Arab countries based on their global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalization.

This is the ninth consecutive year that QS has named AUS among the top 10 universities in the Arab region. In the 2024 edition, the institution performed among the top 4 percent in the QS Arab University Rankings.

QS also ranked AUS second in the ratio for international faculty in the Arab region. AUS faculty represent more than 45 nationalities, bringing with them diverse perspectives and a wealth of international expertise in their fields to provide students with a truly global education.

AUS also ranked third in the ratio for international students in the Arab region. With students representing approximately 90 nationalities, the celebration of cultural diversity, tolerance and respect are at the very center of the AUS student experience.

“With a steadfast commitment to prioritizing students at the core of our mission, we remain dedicated to the ongoing enhancement of our university's status as a hub of educational excellence and research within the region. In an ever-evolving global landscape, we diligently adapt to stay abreast of the latest developments and transformations to equip our graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to become impactful global citizens, capable of effecting positive change within their communities and on a global scale,” said Dr. Mohamed El Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: “The Arab Region continues to assert itself globally as a leader in higher education. Its blossoming international partnerships and high-impact, influential research nourish an ever-growing international reputation.”

Sowter continued: “This year’s ranking showcases more Arab universities than ever before, reflecting the intensifying competition within the region for higher education excellence and offering independent and detailed lenses through which its prospective students, faculty and policymakers can make data-informed decisions and benchmark success.”

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited locally and internationally, and recognized by employers the world over for graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead. AUS offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 16 master's degrees programs and four PhD programs. For more information about AUS, visit





