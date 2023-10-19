SEE Holding Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with CFO Appointment

(MENAFN- Edelman) Following the recent announcement of the consolidation of SEE Holding Ltd, UAE’s first sustainably focused global holding company, the Group today announced the appointment of Christine O'Brien as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which strengthens the company's leadership team and brings top international top financial expertise to the management of the holding group.

Christine O'Brien joins SEE Holding from Elliott Investment Management - a global investment firm. There, she served as Head of Investment Stewardship from 2017 to 2023, successfully and effectively integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the firm’s investment process. Ms. O'Brien has extensive experience in investment management in addition to her former audit experience in the banking practice at KPMG. She has served on multiple boards and industry advisory councils. Ms. O'Brien holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Accounting from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University and is licensed in New York State as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner. Ms. O'Brien's wealth of experience brings a unique perspective to SEE Holding's financial strategy, ensuring a well-rounded approach to growth and sustainability.

Commenting on the appointment, Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding, said: " The appointment of Christine is an important milestone in SEE Holding’s journey, as her leadership will be instrumental in driving the company’s mission and accelerating SEE Holding’s next stage of growth in the region and internationally . I look forward to working closely with Christine to drive sustainable social, environmental, and economic impact and create value across our integrated network of subsidiaries and business units.”

Christine O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer of SEE Holding, said: "With my experience and passion for integrating ESG into the investment process, joining SEE Holding is an exciting opportunity for me. Primarily because of the group’s two decades of experience and its very forward-thinking approach to creating an integrated ecosystem to promote social, environmental, and economic sustainability and, most importantly, its tremendous growth potential to achieve global impact. I look forward to working closely with the Chairman and CEO and the rest of the teams to drive the Holding Group’s investment, financial and governance practises and to realise the Holding Group’s vision to lead a zero-emissions future”.

Christine’s appointment follows the addition of F. Jacob Cherian to the SEE Holding’s Executive Leadership team earlier this year, which he joined as Chief Operations Officer (COO). With an established background in U.S. capital markets, IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, and international management consulting, Mr. Cherian brings a wealth of managerial experience to SEE Holding, spanning over two decades of serving as CEO of three NASDAQ-listed corporations. Jacob's professional background includes positions at prominent institutions such as JP Morgan, KPMG, and Computer Sciences Corp., as well as significant contributions to academia. He also served as an Adjunct Professor of Finance at St. John's University's Tobin College of Business MBA Programme. Mr. Cherian's experience overseeing operational strategies will contribute to the company's success in navigating complex market dynamics and expanding its global presence.





