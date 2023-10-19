Israel strikes house close to UNRWA school in southern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house near a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip.



According to an official Palestinian news agency, Israeli warplanes hit a residence near the Ahmed Abdelaziz School, which is operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Khan Younis refugee camp.



The airstrike resulted in the reported deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including seven children, from the Al-Bakri family, with some family members still trapped under the debris.



In the Nuseirat refugee camp located in central Gaza, a young child lost their life, and several individuals sustained injuries due to an Israeli airstrike in the camp. Witnesses informed a Turkish news agency that Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Rafah, situated to the south of Gaza, led to the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians.



The conflict initiated on October 7, when the Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack involving rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. This action was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron to target Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip.



In order to lessen the "epic human suffering," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

