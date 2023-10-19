UK Immigration Minister associates TV news agency Gaza coverage to ‘blood libel’

(MENAFN) British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has criticized the TV news agency`s coverage of the Hamas-Israel conflict, likening it to a modern-day "blood libel," a term historically associated with false accusations against Jews. Jenrick's comments came in response to the TV news agency reporting on the deadly attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, an incident that has sparked heated debate and blame between Israel and Palestinian officials.



During a parliamentary debate, MP Stephen Crabb raised concerns about certain sections of the British media relying on information from "officials in terrorist-controlled Gaza" in their coverage of the hospital strike. Crabb noted that although headlines had been subsequently revised, there was a troubling surge of anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media. He called for caution when considering information from Hamas and emphasized the need for thorough scrutiny and cross-examination.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed Crabb's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of not rushing to judgment and recognizing the impact of words spoken in positions of authority. Sunak stressed that the government is actively working with allies to establish the truth behind the tragic event.



Jenrick's comparison of the TV news agency reporting to a historical accusation of ritualistic murders underscores the sensitivity and complexity of media coverage in conflicts with deep-rooted historical and political dimensions. The incident highlights the challenges faced by media outlets in providing accurate and unbiased reporting in such contentious situations.



