Pakistan emphasizes commitment to collaborating with regional partners

(MENAFN) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized Pakistan's commitment to collaborating with China and other regional partners to realize the goals of fostering an open global economy and promoting connectivity on a trans-continental scale. He made these remarks during his address at the high-level event of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) focused on Connectivity in an Open Global Economy, which marked the 10th anniversary of the extensive cross-regional Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This two-day forum was held in Beijing, China, and attracted representatives from 140 countries.



Prime Minister Kakar underlined Pakistan's endorsement of China's vision for global connectivity and expressed a keen interest in partnering with other nations, transcending borders and regions, to translate various projects into reality. He articulated his hope that collective efforts could shape a world that emphasizes the bonds uniting nations rather than the forces dividing them.



Furthermore, the prime minister extended his congratulations to President Xi Jinping for conceiving the Belt and Road Initiative a decade ago, which has played a pivotal role in fostering mutual development and shared prosperity. He acknowledged that enhanced connectivity is a fundamental factor in modern-age development and progress within the context of globalization.



Prime Minister Kakar underscored that the BRI's concept of a shared future for humanity extends beyond just road and railway infrastructure. It encompasses the creation of linkages among different civilizations and nations, aiming to foster cooperation and understanding among diverse cultures and societies on a global scale.



Prime Minister Kakar acknowledged the numerous challenges confronting the world, such as the aftermath of the pandemic, the disparity between developed and impoverished nations, peace, and food security. He emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been instrumental in creating fresh economic prospects in Pakistan.



Highlighting its significance in driving Pakistan's economic growth, Kakar supported China's proposition to further develop CPEC as a corridor that embodies growth, innovation, livelihood improvement, a green economy, openness, and inclusiveness. In essence, he endorsed the idea of expanding CPEC into a multifaceted platform that not only spurs economic progress but also addresses pressing global concerns.

