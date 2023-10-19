RIMAC And IONITY Join Forces To Deliver The Ultimate Electric Mobility Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rimac Nevera – IONITY Charging Station

Rimac CEO, Mate Rimac, and IONITY CEO, Michael Hajesch

Rimac, maker of the world's fastest all-electric hypercar, and IONITY, Europe's largest open-brand high-power charging (HPC) network are joining forces.

ZAGREB, CROATIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With a shared goal of pushing the boundaries of electric mobility, Rimac Automobili, maker of the world's fastest all-electric hypercar, and IONITY , Europe's largest open-brand high-power charging (HPC) network are joining forces.

The partnership brings together the record-breaking hypercar, the Rimac Nevera, with IONITY's ultra-fast, reliable, and green charging network. Owners of the Nevera – the fastest accelerating production car in the world, with the highest charging power available in a passenger vehicle, limited to 150 vehicles – will benefit of eight years of unlimited free charging at all IONITY stations located across 24 European countries.

Rimac Group Founder and CEO, Mate Rimac said:“When people think of Rimac, they think of the record-breaking performance that the Nevera delivers, as well as the groundbreaking technologies at the heart of the company. Yet, the Nevera was primarily developed as a hyper GT, rather than a track-focused car – it is a user-friendly hypercar. The collaboration with IONITY allows us to take this experience to the next level.”

Powered by Rimac's in-house developed drivetrain and a 120kWh lithium manganese nickel battery pack, the Nevera delivers a WLTP* range of 490km and 500kW charging capability. This remarkable feature of engineering, combined with IONITY's award-winning Halo charger with a charging capacity of 350kW, allows a 0% to 80% battery top up within 25 minutes.

“So, IONITY's extensive charging network is a perfect match for Rimac. IONITY's HPC technology guarantees a fast and reliable charging experience across Europe, ensuring that pit stops are as short and effortless as possible,” added Mate Rimac.

“IONITY has set the standards in ultra-fast charging and a seamless user experience across Europe,” commented Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY.“The partnership with Rimac perfectly reflects our endeavor for performance, reliability, and sustainability. It is based on common values and the pioneering work we do in our respective fields to enable and advance electric mobility.” IONITY's pan-European ultra-fast charging network includes more than 500 stations strategically placed along Europe's highways to enable long-distance travel across the continent. The network is open to vehicles of all brands and constantly being expanded with new locations, additional charging points, solar roofs, and adjacent services to improve the on-site charging experience.

Beyond providing an outstanding en-route charging experience for Nevera owners, IONITY will also install an HPC charging station at the state-of-the-art Rimac Campus nearby Zagreb, Croatia, which is currently under construction. The IONITY six-charger hub will be accessible 24/7 to the public as well as visitors of the campus. Moreover, to further enhance the high-power charging infrastructure on the campus, additional chargers will be built across the remaining areas of the campus. Some of these chargers are scheduled to be installed later this year, ensuring their availability for the launch of the first phase of the Rimac Campus in 2024.

Upon completion of phase one in 2024, the production site of the Rimac Campus, which covers an impressive 70,000 m2, will serve as a global hub for Rimac components and vehicles. In the years following, the campus will undergo expansion, encompassing an expansive 100,000 m2, to incorporate the company's corporate HQ and Research & Development (R&D) center, as well as many amenities. Built to be sustainable, carbon neutral and geared around its 2,500 employees, the campus will offer the public the chance to enjoy a Rimac brand experience center as well as retail space, restaurant, and various events on site whilst topping up their vehicle's batteries at the ultrafast IONITY chargers.

To celebrate the collaboration, Rimac and IONITY will come together this week for a Rimac Nevera x IONITY Tour across Europe. Starting at the Rimac Factory in Zagreb, Croatia, and taking some of the best routes in Europe on the way to the finish point in Saint-Tropez.

ABOUT RIMAC

The Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, is the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac and the sole stakeholder of Rimac Technology. The group brings together the most advanced hypercars in the world with a globally renowned team developing high-performance electrification, autonomous and software solutions for the world's largest OEMs. Rimac is based on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, with locations around Europe, and currently employs more than 2,000 people. In future, the Rimac Group will be headquartered at a new state-of-the-art 100,000 m2 Rimac Campus, large enough to accommodate over 2,500 people.

Additional information is available at

ABOUT IONITY

IONITY is building and operating the largest open brand high-power charging (HPC) network along European highways. The HPC charging capacity of up to 350 kW allows maximum charging speeds. As a commitment to sustainability, IONITY sources renewable energy only for both emission-free and carbon neutral driving. At the end of July 2023, the IONITY HPC network counted more than 500 charging stations and more than 2,500 charging points in 24 European countries.

Founded in 2017, IONITY is a joint venture of the car manufacturers BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, along with BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure Platform as financial investor. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Dortmund and outside Norway's capital Oslo. IONITY is an internationally registered trademark.

Additional information is available at ionity



Luke Madden

Influence Associates

email us here