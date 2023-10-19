Nearly 200 decomposing corps get relocated from US funeral house

(MENAFN) In a distressing revelation, authorities in Colorado have uncovered the remains of at least 189 badly decomposed individuals from a funeral home, shedding light on a deeply disturbing case of improper body storage. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Tuesday that the retrieval operation had been completed on October 13, revising earlier estimates which had initially suggested 115 corpses were discovered. As the investigation and identification process continues, the total number of decedents may still fluctuate.



Given the advanced state of decomposition, officials anticipate that DNA analysis will be necessary to identify many of the bodies, a painstaking process that could extend over several months. This grim discovery was made when authorities responded to reports of a noxious odor emanating from the Return to Nature funeral home, located in the small town of Penrose, Colorado. The facility, housed in a neglected building, has since become the epicenter of a deeply distressing investigation.



The owners of the funeral home faced additional troubles, including tax payment defaults leading to eviction from one of their properties. Reports also indicate that they were embroiled in a legal dispute over unpaid bills with a crematory service, which severed ties with the funeral home nearly a year prior. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper described the area where the bodies were improperly stored as "horrific," showing the extent of the negligence that transpired within the facility.



This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regulatory oversight in the funeral industry and raises questions about the responsibility of funeral homes in ensuring the dignified treatment of the deceased. It also underscores the urgent need for improved safeguards to prevent such horrifying lapses in the future.



