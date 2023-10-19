Qatar inks 27-year natural gas agreement with Shell

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the state-owned energy company of Qatar announced that it has entered into an agreement to provide British firm Shell with natural gas for a duration of 27 years.



This comes in the wake of European nations seeking alternatives to compensate for the natural gas supplies lost due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. QatarEnergy, through two separate agreements with Shell, is set to deliver 3.5 million tonnes of natural gas annually.



These agreements are linked to Qatar's extensive North Field gas expansion project.



"We are delighted to sign these two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell that will further enhance our decades-long relationship and strategic partnership in Qatar and around the world," Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi declared.



"These agreements reaffirm Qatar's commitment to help meeting Europe's energy demands and bolstering its energy security with a source known for its superior economic and environmental qualities," he continued.



In October 2022, Shell finalized an agreement with QatarEnergy, securing a 9.4 percent stake in Qatar's North Field South project. This project represents the second phase in the expansion of the world's largest gas field, which extends beneath the Gulf into Iranian territory.



Back in July of the same year, in 2022, Shell also committed to a 6.25 percent ownership share in the initial phase of the expansion, North Field East.



The commencement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Rotterdam is anticipated to initiate in 2026.

