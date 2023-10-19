Biden believes Hamas assault worse than 9/11 events

(MENAFN) In a poignant address delivered in Tel Aviv, United States President Joe Biden drew a stark comparison between the recent Hamas attack on Israel and the 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, asserting that the toll on Israel was akin to facing fifteen 9/11s. Biden emphasized that over 1,300 innocent Israelis, including at least 31 Americans, lost their lives in the October 7 assault. He described the atrocities committed by Hamas as "pure unadulterated evil," paralleling their actions to those of the Islamic State (IS).



The United States leader expressed empathy for the profound grief and rage felt by Israelis, urging them not to be "consumed" by their emotions. Drawing from America's own experience with 9/11, Biden acknowledged that seeking justice can lead to inevitable mistakes. He assured the audience that America's support for Israel is unwavering and will endure indefinitely.



Biden stressed that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, who are also suffering greatly as a result of the ongoing conflict. He highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, including vital provisions such as food, water, medicine, and shelter. The United States has sought Israel's cooperation in facilitating humanitarian deliveries from Egypt to the Palestinian territory, with the condition that the supplies are inspected and do not fall into the hands of Hamas.



The President's address underscores the gravity of the situation and the profound impact of the recent attack on both Israel and the broader Middle East region. It further highlights the complex dynamics at play in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the imperative of humanitarian aid in alleviating the suffering of affected populations



