Several Corporations Jump Into Building Businesses In Azerbaijan's Alat Free Zone

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of
several enterprises has begun in the Alat Free Economic Zone
(AFEZ), the Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority Valeh
Alasgarov told reporters, Trend reports.
“Several companies have already been registered in the Alat free
economic zone, and three of them have begun construction of their
own enterprises,” he said.
Three of them are already completing design work.
"The companies will begin construction at the end of this year
or the beginning of next year. At the same time, negotiations are
underway with other companies," he added.
Will be updated
