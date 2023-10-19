Several Corporations Jump Into Building Businesses In Azerbaijan's Alat Free Zone


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Construction of several enterprises has begun in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), the Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority Valeh Alasgarov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Several companies have already been registered in the Alat free economic zone, and three of them have begun construction of their own enterprises,” he said.

Three of them are already completing design work.

"The companies will begin construction at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. At the same time, negotiations are underway with other companies," he added.

