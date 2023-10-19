Western Azerbaijan Community Comes Down On EU's Anti-Azerbaijani Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Western
Azerbaijan Community, representing Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia, strongly condemns the anti-Azerbaijani statement made by
the European Union (EU) at the meeting of the Committee of
Ministers of the European Council, the Community said, Trend reports.
"First of all, we emphasize that by making this shameful
statement on October 18, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's
State Independence, the EU symbolically expressed its biased
attitude towards our country and people," the Western Azerbaijan
Community said.
The Community noted that the EU document is biased and
discriminatory; it hinders peace and justifies the war crimes and
crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.
"We would like to emphasize that by recognizing the right of
only Karabakh Armenians to return and denying this right to
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, the EU has openly demonstrated
a discriminatory approach to Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds.
The Western Azerbaijan Community is also concerned by the EU's
demand for amnesty for "all Karabakh Armenians", despite the
numerous war crimes Armenia committed during the conflict. Granting
amnesty for war crimes not only violates the principles of justice
and accountability, but also, by creating an atmosphere of
impunity, makes sustainable peace and reconciliation in the region
impossible. The EU's demand for amnesty for war crimes and crimes
against humanity demonstrates the incipient racist mentality and
erosion of humanistic values within the entity, as well as its lack
of interest in establishing peace and justice in the region.
"Moreover, while the statement calls on Azerbaijan to protect
the human rights and cultural heritage of the local population, it
does not call for Armenia's responsibility with regard to the
rights and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia
and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This is yet another
proof of the EU's biased and anti-Azerbaijani approach," the
Community noted.
The Community emphasized that while the EU's statement calls on
Azerbaijan to reaffirm its commitment to Armenia's territorial
integrity, Armenia itself is not called upon to do the same. Given
the fact that Armenia has kept the territories of Azerbaijan under
occupation for decades and the EU has turned a blind eye, with this
call, the EU is actually encouraging Armenia to engage in the next
military aggression against Azerbaijan.
"This statement and the position demonstrated by the EU recently
have undermined its credibility and role as a partner for peace. We
call on the EU to abandon its anti-Azerbaijani approach and to
respect the principle of equality of people in terms of rights and
dignity, as well as the principles of sovereign equality of states
and the right to return Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the
Western Azerbaijan Community added.
