(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Iran blames
Armenia for contaminating the Araz river (running along Turkey,
Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran) for a long time, said Isa
Bozorgzadeh, an official of Iran's Water Resources Management
Company, Trend reports.
The official stressed that Iran had warned Armenia and the
copper mine operator before.
He also said that Iran's pressure made them build dams to store
the mining waste. But the high energy costs in Armenia made the
contractor break the law and dump the waste into the rivers.
Bozorgzadeh said that keeping the water quality in any part of
the country and not letting waste go into rivers was a very
important rule of the Ministry of Energy of Iran. So they always
check everywhere in the country.
The Okchuchay and Kharchevan rivers that go through Armenia's
land join the Araz river. The copper-molybdenum factory and gold
mine in Armenia put their waste into these rivers. So the land and
water in the area are very dirty and unsafe. The Araz river is a
river that crosses many countries, so it is also hurting the
environment in Iran and Azerbaijan.
The pollution of the Araz river by Armenia has been a
long-standing issue that has attracted international attention and
intervention. The European Union, which is a signatory to the Espoo
Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary
Context, sent an observer mission to monitor the situation in
Arazdayan, where a large metallurgical plant was being built by
Armenia and the US near the border with Azerbaijan. The plant was
expected to produce 180,000 tons of copper and molybdenum products
per year, but it also posed a serious threat to the environment and
health of millions of people in the region.
The EU mission reported that it saw the dismantling of the plant
and its relocation to a new site after Azerbaijan and Iran
protested against the project and demanded that Armenia comply with
the Espoo Convention. However, this report was later deleted from
the mission's Twitter account and replaced by a vague statement
about patrolling the area. This raised doubts about the credibility
and impartiality of the EU mission and suggested that it was under
pressure from Armenia to change its report and downplay the
issue.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107269388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.