Azerbaijan Affirms Prerequisites For Businesses To Operate In Alat Free Economic Zone


10/19/2023 5:18:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. One of the requirements of the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) for conducting business is that companies produce products with high added value for export, Valeh Aleskerov, chairman of the board of the Alat FEZ, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Our most important requirement is that the products meet international standards. After all, 75 percent of products manufactured in Alat FEZ are exported to foreign markets," he said.

