Azerbaijan Fosters All Conditions For Women's Progress In Science, Education - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan has
created all necessary conditions for the development of women in
science and education and will continue to do everything possible
to increase the role of women in society, Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women dedicated to
the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.
"Two main features distinguishing the VI Congress of Azerbaijani
Women from others attract attention. The first is that it is
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar
Aliyev. The second is that the Congress is being held for the first
time in Azerbaijan after the full restoration of its sovereignty.
This historical event gives special meaning and beauty to the
event," Ahmadov noted.
According to him, family is the core of society.
"Women are the pillars of the family. And a healthy family is
the source of a healthy society. It is impossible to imagine family
and society without women," he said.
Ahmadov added that women have changed a lot in the last 15–20
years. They are widely active in society and in state
structures.
