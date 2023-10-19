Azerbaijan Reveals Planned Timing For Ex-Idps' Return To Aghdam, Nearby Villages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The process of
returning residents to Aghdam and nearby villages is planned to
start in mid-2025. The Special Representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except
Shusha district) within the Karabakh economic region, Emin Huseynov
told reporters, Trend reports.
“Currently, large-scale construction work is underway in Aghdam.
The foundations of three quarters have already been laid, in two of
which work has begun. The foundations of more three quarters will
be laid in the near future. All this construction work will begin
early next year,” he emphasized.
Will be updated
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107269383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.