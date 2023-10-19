Azerbaijan To Resettle More Families To Its Liberated Territories By 2026 - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A total of 34,500 families (about 140,000 people) are planned to be resettled to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by 2026, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation (except Shusha district), which are part of the Karabakh economic region, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the I State Program of Great Return was approved, in accordance with which our former IDPs have already returned and settled in their native lands in several settlements. This process continues," he emphasized.

Further, Huseynov noted that the reconstruction and construction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh should be carried out using alternative energy sources in accordance with the most modern standards of urban planning, in more environmentally friendly ways, and in accordance with the concept of a "green" zone.