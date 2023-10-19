Azerbaijan To Resettle More Families To Its Liberated Territories By 2026 - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A total of 34,500
families (about 140,000 people) are planned to be resettled to the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan by 2026, Emin Huseynov, special
representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories
liberated from Armenian occupation (except Shusha district), which
are part of the Karabakh economic region, told reporters, Trend reports.
"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the I State
Program of Great Return was approved, in accordance with which our
former IDPs have already returned and settled in their native lands
in several settlements. This process continues," he emphasized.
Further, Huseynov noted that the reconstruction and construction
work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh should be carried out using
alternative energy sources in accordance with the most modern
standards of urban planning, in more environmentally friendly ways,
and in accordance with the concept of a "green" zone.
