Ukraine, Romania Agree To Build Bridge On State Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum 2023, which opened in Bucharest on October 18, 2023, Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a road bridge crossing.

The relevant statement was made by Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Deputy Head Myroslav Biletskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the negotiations during the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum 2023 in Bucharest, we have got important news for the Zakarpattia region. An intergovernmental agreement was signed to build a 261-meter-long bridge crossing over the Tysa River between Ukraine's Bila Tserkva and Romania's Sighetu Marmației. It will connect the two countries as part of the new border checkpoint, Bila Tserkva-Sighetu Marmației,” Biletskyi wrote.

In his words, relevant construction works have already started and are expected to finish before the end of 2024.

A reminder that a new international road border checkpoint will be built on the Ukrainian-Romanian state border in the Zakarpattia region, between Ukraine's village of Bila Tserkva and Romania's city of Sighetu Marmației, which are divided by the Tysa River. The construction works will be financed by Romania and the EU. The Ukrainian side is responsible for building a road towards the border checkpoint.