State Property Fund Raises UAH 21.4M From Five Privatization Auctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 18, 2023, the Ukrainian State Property Fund held five privatization auctions, raising UAH 21.4 million towards the state budget.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Property Fund on Facebook.

“The Fund's team held five auctions, involving 32 entrepreneurs. In average, more than six bidders were competing for each lot,” the report states.

Following the bidding process, the total value of lots increased about tenfold.

The most expensive lot was a woodworking enterprise, which is situated in the Volyn region. Eight entrepreneurs were competing for this lot. The winning bidder offered UAH 20 million, which is 10 times higher than the starting price. Additionally, the winning bidder will pay UAH 4 million worth of the value-added tax.

Meanwhile, the most competitive lot was an administrative building in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A total of 10 bidders were competing for this lot. The starting price was set at UAH 31 thousand and increased to UAH 752 thousand.

The rest of lots offered administrative real estate assets in the Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Rivne regions.

A reminder that last week the Ukrainian State Property Fund raised UAH 59 million towards the state budget from eight privatization auctions.