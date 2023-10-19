In Mykolaiv, Windows In Three High-Rise Buildings Smashed As Result Of Night Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of night shelling in Mykolaiv, windows in at least three apartment buildings were smashed.

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

He also noted that the utility crew has already received building materials. They are on their way to the site.

In, 419 owners of apartments and houses receive payments under the eRecovery program

No damage to the private sector has been reported so far. Residents were not injured.

Employees of the district administration are still inspecting the area.

As reported, two explosions occurred in Mykolaiv around 1:00 a.m.