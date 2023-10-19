Ukraine, Romania Sign Memorandum Expanding Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Romania will expand mutual military and technical cooperation.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On October 18, 2023, as part of the visit of the government delegation of Romania, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism of Romania Ștefan-Radu Oprea signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document addresses the support and expansion of mutual military-technical cooperation between Romania and Ukraine,” the report states.

This memorandum is expected to strengthen friendly bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine, particularly in the defense industry. Such mutually beneficial partnership provides for enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing Romania's defense industry.

According to Kamyshin, increasing cooperation with the defense industries of Western countries is one of the key priorities in the development of Ukraine's defense industry.

“We aim to fully integrate into the NATO security space as a reliable partner, and we are pleased that countries, as important to us as Romania, support our aspirations,” Kamyshin added.

Meanwhile, Oprea mentioned that the Romanian side supports the intensification and expansion of cooperation between the defense companies of the two countries. He confirmed that Romania is ready to take part in reconstruction programs as soon as the security situation allows.

A reminder that, following a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Romania, which took place on October 18, 2023, seven documents were signed, establishing bilateral cooperation in different areas.

