Enemy Attacks 21 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 123 times at 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"107 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Prymorsk, Novoyakovlivka and other towns and villages close to the front line," he wrote.

The Russian military launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Zatyshshya, three MLRS attacks on Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka, and an air strike on Novodarivka.

Defense forces destroy Russian Su-25 indirection

There were 92 reports of destruction of residential buildings, warehouses and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that yesterday the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. Five people were killed.