President Of Republika Srpska Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Milorad Dodik has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18, the Day of
Restoration of Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Mr. President!
On behalf of people and institutions of the Republic of Srpska
and my own behalf, it is my honour to convey sincere regards and
best wishes on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence established on 18 October 1991 when the Supreme
Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional
Act“On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.
Due to your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan grew and
developed into a regional leader and economic power, and I am proud
to say that the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Azerbaijan
share warm and friendly relations, excellent economic cooperation,
full of understanding and mutual respect. In times of major
tectonic geopolitical changes, and challenges in both political and
economical arena, understanding and respect for internal affairs as
well as foreign policy of each and every country, is of extreme
importance.
With pleasure I do underline my firm belief that our bilateral
cooperation in many areas and segments will mark growth and will
have upward trends. I honestly do believe that our relations will
develop in the years to come in a way to be of use and advantage of
both of our nations. My firm intention is to further develop our
friendship and support by keeping and respecting it.
Honourable President,
Your Excellency,
Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep appreciation and good
wishes for your personal health and general well-being, as well as
for prosperity and development of friendly people of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
Milorad Dodik
President of the Republic of Srpska
