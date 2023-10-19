Asian markets fall due to worries of Middle East conflict escalations

(MENAFN) Asian markets fell on Thursday due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas dispute may escalate into a larger Middle East conflict, with some analysts predicting that a full-scale war was becoming more possible.



As Benjamin Netanyahu amasses a sizable force in anticipation of a planned land invasion of Gaza, Iran has threatened to launch a preemptive strike and demanded an oil embargo against Tel Aviv.



After personally endorsing Israel with the full support of the United States on Wednesday in a solidarity visit, Leader Joe Biden was scheduled to speak on television later that day on the situation.



But following a fatal attack on a Gaza hospital, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas called off their meeting with Biden.



The incident escalated tensions and prompted calls for a "day of rage" from Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. Both sides have placed responsibility on each other, with Biden supporting Israel.



Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, demanded a "oil embargo against the regime, an immediate and complete embargo on the Zionist regime by Islamic countries."



Additionally, during remarks made at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit held in Saudi Arabia to address the situation, he urged Muslim nations to remove Israeli ambassadors.



“The risks of an escalation have risen on the back of the latest news reports regarding the hospital bombing,” Jane Foley, of Rabobank, declared.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107269373