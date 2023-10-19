President Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Visits Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar
has visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation.
Recalling that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)
was granted observer status in the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS) within the Samarkand Summit held last November, President
Ersin Tatar hailed the rich history of Turkic world, including its
culture, literature and music, Azernews reports.
He emphasized that Northern Cyprus and its people are a part of
the Turkic world, President Ersin Tatar expressed his hope that the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will soon be among the
countries cooperating with the International Turkish Culture and
Heritage Foundation.
Speaking about the friendship and brotherhood between the Turkic
states, the foundation president Gunay Afandiyeva noted common
roots, traditions, language, folklore, and religion, which create a
solid foundation for the joint future of the Turkic world.
Gunay Afandiyeva also informed President Ersin Tatar about the
foundation's large-scale activities and international projects
aimed at protecting the centuries-old cultural heritage of the
Turkic world and passing it on to future generations.
The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest and prospects
for future cooperation.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
